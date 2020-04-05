Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.07.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at $23,909,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 1.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 164,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 0.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 133,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 12.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 313,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after buying an additional 35,244 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at $231,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENB opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average of $37.14. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

