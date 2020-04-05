Empiric Student Property (OTCMKTS:EPCFF) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Empiric Student Property (OTCMKTS:EPCFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of EPCFF stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday.

Empiric Student Property Company Profile

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, direct-let, nominated or leased student accommodation across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a multi-niche student property company focused on, (i) providing good quality first year accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform in partnership with universities, (ii) offering a variety of second and third year purpose-built accommodation options for individual students and those wanting a group living environment, and (iii) continuing to expand the Group's existing premium, studio-led accommodation portfolio which is attractive to international and postgraduate students.

