Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is engaged in the planning, development and manufacturing of single person electric vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Aegis lowered their target price on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.63.

Shares of SOLO stock opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.57. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $3.74.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 98.77% and a negative net margin of 3,960.92%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 1,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

