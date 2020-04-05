Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS EMITF opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. Elbit Imaging has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.64.
Elbit Imaging Company Profile
