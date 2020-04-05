Elanco Animal Health to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) – G.Research dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Elanco Animal Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 31st. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.15.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ELAN. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

ELAN opened at $20.19 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 131,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,763,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,565 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364,089 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $8,844,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 21,438 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $106,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $95,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,488.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $388,329 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.