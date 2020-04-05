Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eisai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eisai presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of Eisai stock opened at $65.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.21. Eisai has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $90.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and import and export of pharmaceuticals. It develops Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug in the neurology area that is approved as an adjunctive therapy for partial-onset seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company is also approved for use as monotherapy for the treatment of partial onset seizures in the United States; and as an adjunctive therapy for primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia.

