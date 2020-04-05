EDENRED S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of EDENRED S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EDNMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EDENRED S A/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of EDENRED S A/ADR in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of EDENRED S A/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of EDENRED S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of EDENRED S A/ADR stock opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.88. EDENRED S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $27.58.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

