eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the e-commerce company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EBAY. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $29.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. eBay has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $149,661.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,111.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,564 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

