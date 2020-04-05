E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) Price Target Cut to $9.00

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 63.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E. W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of E. W. Scripps in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of SSP opened at $5.52 on Friday. E. W. Scripps has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $23.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $444.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. E. W. Scripps’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of E. W. Scripps by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,464,000 after purchasing an additional 232,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of E. W. Scripps by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after buying an additional 25,237 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of E. W. Scripps in the 4th quarter worth $2,393,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of E. W. Scripps by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of E. W. Scripps in the 4th quarter worth $1,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About E. W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

