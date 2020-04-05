DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

DSDVY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSV AS/ADR from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of DSV AS/ADR from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Get DSV AS/ADR alerts:

DSDVY stock opened at $42.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.87. DSV AS/ADR has a one year low of $32.03 and a one year high of $58.25.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DSV AS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV AS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.