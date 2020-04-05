DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DS Smith from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of DS Smith from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of DS Smith stock opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65. DS Smith has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.80.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

