Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DLMAF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised Dollarama from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dollarama from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CIBC cut their price target on Dollarama from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Dollarama from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Dollarama stock opened at $27.31 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $38.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.34.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

