DogeCash (DOGEC) Price Up 12.9% Over Last 7 Days

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One DogeCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, DogeCash has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. DogeCash has a market cap of $12,264.18 and $35.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DogeCash alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00340515 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00420593 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00021477 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006978 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000190 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 96.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000198 BTC.

DogeCash Profile

DOGEC is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin

DogeCash Coin Trading

DogeCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DogeCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DogeCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.