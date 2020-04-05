DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.36

DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.36 and traded as low as $4.07. DLH shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 19,800 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on shares of DLH in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of DLH in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get DLH alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $50.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $52.24 million for the quarter. DLH had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 2.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DLH Holdings Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 7,879 shares of DLH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $34,431.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 165,955 shares of company stock valued at $757,372. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in DLH during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of DLH by 11.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of DLH by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 20,274 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of DLH by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 122,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in DLH by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 212,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 62,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

About DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC)

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.