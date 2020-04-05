Digital Ally (DGLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 6th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:DGLY opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. Digital Ally has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.67.
About Digital Ally
Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.