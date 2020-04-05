Digital Ally (DGLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 6th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:DGLY opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. Digital Ally has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Digital Ally alerts:

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.