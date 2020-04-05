Dicks Sporting Goods Inc to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:DKS)

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) – Wedbush cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DKS. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra dropped their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Dicks Sporting Goods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.33. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $49.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. This is a positive change from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,398,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $73,988,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $26,268,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $21,519,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

