Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FANG. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $110.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $114.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice acquired 17,146 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 4,750 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,577,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,817,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,401,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $780,121,000 after buying an additional 511,218 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,983,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $277,049,000 after buying an additional 450,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,645,072 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $245,149,000 after buying an additional 137,234 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,404,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $223,265,000 after buying an additional 1,574,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.