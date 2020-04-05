DEX (DEX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $257,063.00

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, DEX has traded 62% higher against the dollar. DEX has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $257,063.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014735 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $176.85 or 0.02601799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00202129 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 60.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046735 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About DEX

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

