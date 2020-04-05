Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.29. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

