DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DBOEY. Berenberg Bank upgraded DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR stock opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $17.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services) and GSF (Collateral Management), STOXX (Index Business), and Data.

