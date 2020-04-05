Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage on Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN)

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $16.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Wendys from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Wendys from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.48.

Shares of Wendys stock opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.43. Wendys has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $427.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.70 million. Wendys had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wendys will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wendys in the 4th quarter valued at $43,163,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Wendys in the 4th quarter valued at $17,200,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Wendys by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,297,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,247,000 after buying an additional 388,858 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wendys in the 4th quarter valued at $7,218,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Wendys in the 4th quarter valued at $3,782,000. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

