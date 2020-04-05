Deutsche Bank Cuts Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target to GBX 1,550

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BRBY has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Burberry Group to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,415 ($18.61) to GBX 912 ($12.00) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,759.87 ($23.15).

Shares of BRBY opened at GBX 1,250 ($16.44) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Burberry Group has a one year low of GBX 1,017 ($13.38) and a one year high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,544.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,960.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion and a PE ratio of 14.43.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

