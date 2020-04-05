Deutsche Bank Cuts Britvic (LON:BVIC) Price Target to GBX 900

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 770 ($10.13) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 880 ($11.58) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 940 ($12.37) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 960 ($12.63) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 884.23 ($11.63).

Shares of BVIC stock opened at GBX 644 ($8.47) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.25. Britvic has a 1-year low of GBX 536 ($7.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,079 ($14.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 788.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 907.38.

In other news, insider Simon Litherland sold 6,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 941 ($12.38), for a total transaction of £58,737.22 ($77,265.48).

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

