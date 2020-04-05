Desjardins Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now expects that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.22.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.38 billion.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

