Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Raised to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DWVYF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Derwent London from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Derwent London from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Derwent London from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of Derwent London stock opened at $34.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.09. Derwent London has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $35.50.

Derwent London plc owns 87 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2017, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

