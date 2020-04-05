DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of DGRLY opened at $3.40 on Thursday. DELEK GRP LTD/ADR has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28.

DELEK GRP LTD/ADR Company Profile

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, explores for and produces natural gas in Israel and internationally. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean. The company also operates gas stations with on-site convenience stores; and provides fuel storage and distribution services in Israel.

