DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of DGRLY opened at $3.40 on Thursday. DELEK GRP LTD/ADR has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28.
DELEK GRP LTD/ADR Company Profile
Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for DELEK GRP LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DELEK GRP LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.