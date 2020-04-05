Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS DCTH opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.52. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $160.30.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company is developing melphalan hydrochloride for Injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver. It offers melphalan hydrochloride under the Delcath Hepatic CHEMOSAT Delivery System for Melphalan name in Europe.

