Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS DCTH opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.52. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $160.30.
Delcath Systems Company Profile
