Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Deep Down stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65. Deep Down has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter. Deep Down had a negative return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 14.67%.

Deep Down, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides specialized services to the offshore energy industry to support deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration, development, and production of oil and gas, and other maritime operations in the United States. The company offers engineering and management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support and remote operated vehicles (ROV) operations support services.

