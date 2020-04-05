Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $9.39, but opened at $10.05. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 6,278,040 shares traded.

The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $347.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLAY. Piper Sandler cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.28.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,172,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 216,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,710,000 after buying an additional 90,861 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $307.24 million, a PE ratio of 3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

