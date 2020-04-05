Datacoin (DTC) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $16,197.88 and $4.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Datacoin has traded down 17.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007192 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004068 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00001153 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000513 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00045094 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Datacoin

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

