Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (OTCMKTS:TVMD) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVMD) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 26,251 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TVMD)

24/7 Kid Doc, Inc provides pediatric services through video conference in the United States. Its services include well examinations, acute illness or injury care, diagnosis and recommendations as to treatment or disposition, administering scheduled medications, consulting with staff regarding eating disorders and other behavior issues, and issuing prescriptions, as well as mental health counseling for depression, drug abuse, and family problems.

