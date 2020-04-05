DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

DKILY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of DKILY opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71. DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $15.33.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. Its air-conditioning products include room air-conditioning systems, air purifiers, heat-pump hot-water-supply and room-heating systems, packaged air-conditioning systems, multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings, air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants, absorption refrigerators, freezers, water chillers, turbo refrigerator equipment, air-handling units, air filters, industrial dust collectors, and marine-type container refrigeration systems.

