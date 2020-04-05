CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $1.50. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CYDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytoDyn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded CytoDyn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYDY opened at $2.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74. CytoDyn has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $3.50.

CytoDyn Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the clinical development and commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. Its lead product is PRO 140, a therapeutic anti-viral agent, which is in Phase IIb treatment substitution trial, Phase IIb extension study, Phase IIb/III pivotal trial, and Phase IIb/III investigative trial for HIV; and Phase II trial for graft-versus-host disease.

