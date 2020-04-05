CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $54.05, but opened at $55.41. CVS Health shares last traded at $54.60, with a volume of 4,350,674 shares traded.

Specifically, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,069 shares of company stock valued at $24,292,341 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra lifted their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CVS Health from to in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.16.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

