CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.16.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $55.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,069 shares of company stock worth $24,292,341. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

