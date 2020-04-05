CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered CV Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised CV Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on CV Sciences from $1.60 to $4.20 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.39.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CVSI opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.16. CV Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $5.99.

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Products segment manufactures, markets, and sells consumer products containing hemp-based cannabidiol oil under the PlusCBD brand in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape.

