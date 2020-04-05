CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CSWI. Sidoti increased their target price on CSW Industrials from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded CSW Industrials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

CSW Industrials stock opened at $58.59 on Friday. CSW Industrials has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $81.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.91. The company has a market cap of $886.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.94.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $83.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. CSW Industrials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $110,341.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total value of $184,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,875.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,696 shares of company stock worth $490,217. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 114,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter worth $847,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 338,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,084,000 after purchasing an additional 59,940 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

