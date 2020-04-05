CSFB Cuts Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$29.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective trimmed by CSFB from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$52.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$34.16.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$18.78 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$9.80 and a 12 month high of C$42.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion and a PE ratio of 4.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$34.80.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 0.8982857 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Michel Cusson Réal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.18, for a total value of C$210,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 687,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,998,834.36. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$30.10 per share, with a total value of C$301,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 93,098 shares in the company, valued at C$2,802,249.80.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

