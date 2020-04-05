Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Stock Rating Lowered by Pi Financial

Pi Financial lowered shares of Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has C$9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$17.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Cronos Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cronos Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.59.

TSE CRON opened at C$7.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.81. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of C$5.82 and a 1 year high of C$24.80.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

