Critical Analysis: Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) versus Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ovintiv and Black Stone Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovintiv 2 12 4 0 2.11 Black Stone Minerals 0 5 3 0 2.38

Ovintiv presently has a consensus price target of $15.37, indicating a potential upside of 348.01%. Black Stone Minerals has a consensus price target of $12.63, indicating a potential upside of 145.15%. Given Ovintiv’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than Black Stone Minerals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ovintiv and Black Stone Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovintiv $6.73 billion 0.13 $234.00 million $3.29 1.04 Black Stone Minerals $487.82 million 2.17 $214.37 million $1.16 4.44

Ovintiv has higher revenue and earnings than Black Stone Minerals. Ovintiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Stone Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ovintiv and Black Stone Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovintiv 3.48% 8.52% 3.98% Black Stone Minerals 36.88% 21.08% 10.63%

Volatility and Risk

Ovintiv has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.4% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Ovintiv shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Ovintiv pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. Black Stone Minerals pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 23.3%. Ovintiv pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Black Stone Minerals pays out 103.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Black Stone Minerals has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Black Stone Minerals is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Ovintiv on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a total estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69,904 barrels of oil equivalent. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

