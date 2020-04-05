CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 922,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,823 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.29% of CRH Medical worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in CRH Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CRH Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in CRH Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CRH Medical by 6,598.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 98,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in CRH Medical by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 348,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 141,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on CRH Medical from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CRH Medical from $6.50 to $4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

CRHM opened at $1.35 on Friday. CRH Medical Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

