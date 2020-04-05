Credit Suisse Group Trims International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Target Price to GBX 463

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 624 ($8.21) to GBX 463 ($6.09) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IAG. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.63) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.42) target price (down previously from GBX 700 ($9.21)) on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 609.13 ($8.01).

Shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp stock opened at GBX 200 ($2.63) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 413.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 523.42. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 684 ($9.00).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a €0.17 ($0.20) dividend. This is a positive change from International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s payout ratio is 0.17%.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

