Credit Suisse Group Downgrades G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GFSZY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G4S/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of G4S/ADR from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of G4S/ADR stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14. G4S/ADR has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $15.51.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

