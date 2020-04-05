Credit Suisse Group Cuts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$33.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SU. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, March 23rd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$36.24.

TSE SU opened at C$22.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$29.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.52. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.02 and a 12-month high of C$46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.35.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$9.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.82 billion. Equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 1.9900002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 90.32%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 17,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total transaction of C$673,541.77. Also, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$29.32 per share, with a total value of C$249,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,582 shares in the company, valued at C$632,784.24.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

