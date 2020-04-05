CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of CRARY stock opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34. CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.72.

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

