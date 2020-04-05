Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €28.50 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €28.50 ($33.14) price target from equities researchers at HSBC in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €40.58 ($47.19).

1COV opened at €27.02 ($31.42) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €32.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €40.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95. Covestro has a 12-month low of €23.54 ($27.37) and a 12-month high of €55.78 ($64.86).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

