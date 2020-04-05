County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) Receives $25.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several brokerages have commented on ICBK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hovde Group upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of County Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson cut shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Jacob Eisen bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,529 shares in the company, valued at $208,960.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $302,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,035,512.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 330.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in County Bancorp by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 17,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in County Bancorp by 362.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 32,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICBK opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.06. County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 million. Analysts predict that County Bancorp will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 11.86%.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.