Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Corus Entertainment in a report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. Desjardins also issued estimates for Corus Entertainment’s FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$6.93 and a 1 year high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$467.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$463.30 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Donovan Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$714,359.66.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

