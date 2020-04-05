Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) PT Lowered to $3.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $6.50 to $3.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

CJREF has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Corus Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. CIBC decreased their price target on Corus Entertainment from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Corus Entertainment from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $335.38 million, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $6.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $353.81 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 11.06%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.