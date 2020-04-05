Contrasting ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) and Chaparral Energy (OTCMKTS:CHAP)

ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) and Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.6% of Chaparral Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 56.9% of ZaZa Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Chaparral Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

ZaZa Energy has a beta of -0.76, suggesting that its share price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chaparral Energy has a beta of 3.38, suggesting that its share price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZaZa Energy and Chaparral Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chaparral Energy $236.35 million 0.07 -$468.95 million $0.45 0.81

ZaZa Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chaparral Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ZaZa Energy and Chaparral Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZaZa Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Chaparral Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50

Chaparral Energy has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,539.34%. Given Chaparral Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chaparral Energy is more favorable than ZaZa Energy.

Profitability

This table compares ZaZa Energy and Chaparral Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A Chaparral Energy -198.42% 1.89% 1.02%

Summary

Chaparral Energy beats ZaZa Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZaZa Energy Company Profile

ZaZa Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and production of unconventional and conventional oil and gas assets in the United States. The company's properties include the Eagle Ford East Trend comprising approximately 41,000 net acres in Houston, Leon, Madison, Grimes, Walker, Trinity, and Montgomery counties in East Texas; and Eagle Ford Trend covering approximately 3,700 net acres located in DeWitt and Lavaca counties in South Texas. As of December 31, 2014, it owned 45,000 net acres with proved reserves of approximately 1,011 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. ZaZa Energy Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

